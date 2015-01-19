Bomb Threat Grounds Plane From San Francisco At New York’s JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBS SF) — An all-clear has been given after a suspected bomb threat on a Delta Airlines flight that departed from San Francisco International Airport and landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Monday, a spokesman said.
Delta Airlines flight 468 departed from SFO and landed at JFK Airport around 7:40 p.m. EST, which is 4:40 p.m. PST, according to Jon Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
About 200 passengers on the plane had boarded off, he said.
A K-9 search was conducted on the aircraft and baggage before the all-clear was given as of 10:21 p.m. EST, which is 7:21 p.m. PST, Pentangelo said.
Pentangelo did not know the source of the alleged threat, which remains under investigation, he said.
Port Authority spokesman Ron Marsico said the plane was cleared without incident.
The plane had departed from SFO shortly before noon today and was scheduled to depart from New York for Tel Aviv, Isarel, an airport duty manager said.
No further details were immediately available.
A request for comment from Delta Airlines was not immediately returned Monday evening.
© Copyright 2014 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
