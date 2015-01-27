Sheriff’s Department Tipped Off To $2.5 Million Worth Of Marijuana Plants In Benicia

January 27, 2015 12:16 PM
A man shows a type of marijuana at a farm near Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on October 3 , 2012.
(Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

BENICIA (CBS SF)_ The Solano County Sheriff’s Department made a major pot bust in Benicia Monday night.

Detectives said they found $90,000 worth of processed marijuana along with about $2.5 million worth of pot plants.

The sheriff’s operation targeted a building on East Second Street.

It apparently started at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, after a Benicia police officer got a tip about possible drug-related activity in the area.

There were no suspects on the premises when narcotics detectives went in, according to Sheriff’s officials.

