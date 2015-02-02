Bay Area Rapper ‘The Jacka’ Killed In East Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A well-known Bay Area rapper was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Monday night.

37-year-old Dominic Newton, who went by the stage name “The Jacka,” was shot by an unidentified gunman along MacArthur Boulevard by 94th Avenue at about 8:14 p.m. Monday.

Oakland Police said officers were in the area at the time when they heard gunshots. Patrol units arrived and found a man later identified as Newton suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Pittsburg resident began his rap career in the late 1990s as a member of Mob Figaz, before launching a solo career in 2001.

The Jacka has collaborated with a number of Bay Area hip-hop stars such as E-40 and Mistah F.A.B. His latest album, What Happened To The World, was released just two months ago.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief and grief.

Damn homie #RIP @theJacka BAY AREA real 1. — NIP HUSSLE THE GREAT (@NipseyHussle) February 3, 2015

Bay Area singer Goapele tweeted her condolences.

On Tuesday, his fans paid tribute to him with a memorial near where he was killed.



Editor’s notes:

News of the rapper’s death also triggered a flood of comments from both mourners and critics on the CBS San Francisco website and the KPIX CBS Facebook page. Predictably, many took the opportunity to anonymously spew racist hate about the artist. We have chosen to highlight comments that we thought were the most thought-provoking before closing the comments on this story. Commenters can continue to register their opinion under their names on the KPIX CBS Facebook page.

Among the commenters were those pointing out the obvious: calling out other commenters for their insensitivity.

Yesenia Castellanos

Is that comment necessary? Think about how you sound right now. And by the way this is someone I’ve been listening to since I can remember and this happened by my house. And no, this is not just some “rapper”, this is someones family member and friend taken away. Have some respect.

Others maintained such a violent death was predictable and questioned whether a man who seemingly celebrated a so-called ‘thug’ lifestyle should even be mourned.

Jessica R. Abbit

It is sad. But you up the likelihood of getting shot in the head if you live a life with gangs as your posse. People who do not go looking for trouble, who do not do drugs or hang with those who do, who stay home at night, etc are not likely to end up with a bullet in their brain. Use common sense & live a clean life and you live longer.

There were observations on why a successful artist should be demonized for the imagery he portrays, while other music genres and artists that also employ disturbing images are not.

Loch121

have you ever heard his music?Should Joe pesci be killed for playing gangsters in movies?Should Johnny cash have been shot for making music about the rough life?He made gangster music for his genre.You don’t know how this man lived.

Common Sense

A lot fools on here posting. The Jack had NO criminal record. He rapped about what he saw in the streets, and also pushed young people to have confidence in themselves and go for what they want in life, never give up. He was loved by everyone who met him, a very energetic and giving person. Something is wrong with a lot of posters on here. How can you judge when you are on the outside looking in through a stained glass window?

zeppo

To the people who are so happy to see the jacka killed, would you celebrate the same way if Eminem was shot and killed? Maybe those same people would. I’m just wondering.

Is it because he’s a rapper, or just because he’s black, that some people are happy to see him gone? I’m not asking rhetorically; I really don’t know the answer.

Guest

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but please be respectful of it. The Jacka was a friend, brother, father, and many more. I wouldn’t want my loved ones to be treated with such disrespect if they passed, and I’m sure many of you feel the same.This is hitting to close to home right now. I’ve been listening to the Jacka since I was 15. I woke up this morning hoping it was all a nightmare, but It was not. Im a grown man, and felt like crying like a child. The Jacka will forever be a bay area legend, and my favorite rapper. In a world full of snakes you appeared to be genuine. At one of your concerts I attended you came off the stage and showed everyone in the crowd love. You were one of the few who didn’t forget where you came from. Last night when The Jacka died a part of me died as well.

Mr.G

I’m laughing at all these racist white people. It’s funny because you don’t know of them outside of there homes, or at the supermarket when your shopping, the gas station, etc. They only speak there nonsense on the computer where they won’t be held accountable for there disrespect. Typical racist cowards.

Lastly, at least one commenter tried to clear up the meaning of the term “jacka”

A lot of people debating the name of this artist. For the record, he got his name from hip hop. when he got on the mic as a feature they would say he jacked (stole for those who don’t know what jack means) the show. He would steal the show every time he performed, and therefore became ‘the jack artist’.