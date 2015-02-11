Powerful, Deep 6.7 Earthquake Rattles Northern Argentina, Near Chile-Bolivia Border

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says three earthquakes, with the largest measuring in at 6.7, have struck in the same fault zone over the last 12 hours rattling Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

The first quake struck at 11:11 p.m. PST Tuesday with a magnitude 4.5 near the Chilean town of Santa Cruz, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Santiago.

The second quake with a magnitude 5.1 struck at 5:01 a.m. PST Wednesday in northern Argentina, 53 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio de los Cobres.

The third and largest quake with a magnitude 6.7 struck at 10:57 a.m. PST Wednesday and was centered 465 miles (750 kilometers) southeast of La Paz, Bolivia.

All three quakes occurred in the Nazca Plate Region, which extends over 4350 miles (7,000 kilometers) from Chile to Colombia.

USGS says the magnitude 6.7 quake was relatively deep at 167 miles (268 kilometers) which should lessen its impact. There are no immediate reports of damage.

Based on the onshore location of the earthquake, a tsunami is not expected.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

