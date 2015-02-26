Ben & Jerry’s Founders Would Consider Cannabis-Infused Ice Cream, When It’s Legal

February 26, 2015 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Ben & Jerry's, Ben Jerry, California, Cannabis, Ice cream, Marijuana, Medicinal, Pot, Richmond, Weed

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream say they would consider selling a cannabis-infused flavor, when it’s completely legal.

Co-founder Ben Cohen told the HuffPost Live’s Alyona Minkovski the idea “makes sense to me,” when asked about a viewer comment suggesting the company make cannabis-infused ice cream.

Jerry Greenfield, who founded the company with Cohen wasn’t completely on board with the idea, but didn’t dismiss the suggestion, saying he and Cohen “have had previous experiences with substances.”

READ ALSO: 17 Possible Flavors Of Ben & Jerry’s Cannabis Ice Cream

Cannabis Creamery, a Richmond company already makes marijuana-infused ice cream for California medicinal marijuana prescription holders.

