‘Tinder Minus The Poor People,’ Online Dating App Caters Toward Affluent Bay Area Singles

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Money can buy a lot of things like fancy clothes, houses and cars, but love? A new dating app is requiring its users to have at least a six-figure salary.

“It works a lot like Tinder, except this is Tinder minus the poor people,” said Darren Shuster, spokesperson for Luxy, a dating app geared towards the one percent.

“I would describe the average member as somebody who makes a lot of money,” Shuster told KPIX 5. “Multiple cars, art collections, big fancy mansions.”

In order to join, men must make at least $250,000 a year (which must be verified with tax records), and women have to be attractive.

“It’s sort of like that party you have in high school where the men get in for two dollars and women are free,” he said.

On the app, users can share their favorite high-end designers, to see if they are a match made in luxury.

“We see a lot more members coming out of San Francisco joining Luxy than just about anywhere else in the world,” Shuster said.

Who is the CEO and mastermind behind Luxy? No one knows, and Shuster won’t say.

“As you might have guessed, he does get a lot of interesting email and phone calls from people that are unable to get on to this app and are unhappy about it,” he said.

When asked about criticism of the app being shallow, Shuster said, “Well the response is, don’t join.”

Luxy said the app has received 850 new Bay Area signups in the past month.