East Bay Manufacturers Want You To Look For The Label ‘Made In Oakland’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — You’ve heard the saying, ‘look for the union label.’ Now, there’s a group of manufacturers and city leaders in the East Bay who hope to boost the local economy by putting ‘Made in Oakland’ on all their products, and encouraging you to buy them.

Oakland Makers, a non-profit working group of producers, manufacturers and economic development officials came up with the idea. It dovetails nicely on the SFMade label that already exists for products made in San Francisco.

Margot Prado of the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development said the group hopes not only to attract Bay Area shoppers, but also buyers outside of California.

“We are trying to encourage the export of our products,” Prado said, adding that there’s a growing market for products made in the United States because of the reputation of its food standards and overall safety in production.

Oakland’s food economy is already worth over $1 billion in sales thanks to brewing and other specialty food and beverage manufacturers, according to a study by the city. Mayor Libby Schaaf wants the ‘Made in Oakland’ label to take those profits even higher.

“As a self-professed and passionate localist, as well as someone who campaigned with the slogan ‘Made in Oakland,’ I’m thrilled with this idea,” Schaaf said. “Part of why I picked that slogan is not just because I was raised in Oakland – I’m so excited about this growing manufacturing sector.”

If all goes according to plan, the Made in Oakland label will go into effect by the end of the year. Design talks are already underway.