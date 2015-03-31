FULL LIST: California Organizations Condemning Indiana’s Religious Freedom Law

(CBS SF) — More California companies are joining the chorus condemning Indiana’s new ‘religious liberty’ law that opponents say could be used to discriminate against gays.

Levi Strauss and Gap are the latest Bay Area companies denounced the law in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“These new laws and legislation, that allow people and businesses to deny service to people based on their sexual orientation, turn back the clock on equality and foster a culture of intolerance,” Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh and Gap CEO Art Peck wrote.

In an op-ed piece for The Washington Post Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the bill in Indiana and in other states under consideration “have the potential to undo decades of progress toward greater equality.”

The legislation, he said, is not a political or religious issue, but rather “about how we treat each other as human beings.”

Last week, Marc Benioff of Salesforce said he is cancelling all required travel to the state of Indiana following the signing of the law.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and San Francisco State University are also forbidding employees from traveling to Indiana.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence denied that the bill will allow discrimination.

“This bill is not about discrimination, and if I thought it legalized discrimination in any way in Indiana, I would have vetoed it,” he said. “For more than 20 years, the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act has never undermined our nation’s anti-discrimination laws, and it will not in Indiana.”

