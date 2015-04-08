Robert Kennedy Jr. Compares Vaccine Debate To Holocaust As California Lawmakers Look At Banning Exemptions

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – As lawmakers at the State Capitol consider a bill that would no longer allow parents to opt out of vaccinating their children over personal beliefs, vaccination critic Robert Kennedy Jr. waded into the debate at a Sacramento appearance.
Kennedy spoke to a crowd Tuesday screening a film that claims a link between autism in children and thimerosal, an ingredient in vaccines, according to the Sacramento Bee.
“They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone,” Kennedy reportedly told the crowd. “This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”
Multiple studies have rejected any link between thimerosal and autism. Even without any link discovered, the ingredient has been removed from nearly all childhood vaccines.
On Wednesday, a State Senate committee will decide on the bill, known as SB 277. The bill was introduced following a measles outbreak that infected more than 100 people in California and several other states.
