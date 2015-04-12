Oven Fire At Santa Rosa BBQ Restaurant Causes $12K In Damage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A fire that sparked in the oven of a Santa Rosa eatery on Saturday afternoon fire caused an estimated $12,000 in damage to the building and its contents, a fire official said Sunday.
Firefighters responded to a report of a water flow alarm activated at Red Bee BQQ at 750 Stony Point Road near Sebastopol Road around 12:15 p.m., Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Ken Sabastiani said.
Fire crews arrived to find water coming from the front door and determined a small oven fire triggered a sprinkler head to turn on, Sabastiani said.
The sprinkler system was properly functioning and helped put out the blaze, he said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
