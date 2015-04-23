Exhausted Kayaker Rescued From Pacific Ocean By Sheriff’s Helicopter Off Sea Ranch

SEA RANCH (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter rescued a kayaker in the ocean off of Sea Ranch who was too exhausted to paddle to shore Wednesday, a sheriff’s sergeant said.
A citizen in the area of Galleons Reach reported seeing two kayakers who appeared to be in distress around 1:30 p.m. The caller said one of the kayakers was in the water 200 yards offshore, sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Quartarolo said.
One of the kayakers made it to shore, but the other was lying on the kayak. The helicopter crew attached a 100-foot rescue rope to the helicopter, flew with a paramedic to the kayaker in distress and placed the kayaker in a “horse collar” device, Quartarolo said.
The exhausted but uninjured kayaker was flown to shore and a State Parks lifeguard recovered the kayak, Quartarolo said.
