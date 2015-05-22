‘Eyeball’ Mask, Classic Album Cover Of ‘The Residents’ Stolen From SF Man

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A highly valuable mask and album cover from avante-garde band The Residents was stolen from a San Francisco man earlier this month after thieves intercepted a package, police said Friday.

The victim had loaned an “Eyeball with Hat” mask used by the band on a record cover, valued at $100,000, and an original album cover photo, which the victim values at $20,000, to a museum in Seattle for an exhibit, according to police.

The museum shipped the mask back to the victim on May 5 in a shipping crate using a courier service, but the victim was not home to receive the package. Someone signed for the package using an illegible signature.

Anyone with information on the location of the mask, photo or shipping crate or any information on this theft should call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and include SFPD at the start of the message.

