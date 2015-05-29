Klay Can’t Play: Thompson’s Status For Finals In Question Following Concussion Diagnosis

May 29, 2015 12:47 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Warriors Guard Klay Thompson has been diagnosed with a concussion and won’t be able to step on the court again until he passes the NBA’s required tests.

Thompson was kneed in the head in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.

He originally appeared to be headed back into the game, but was forced to leave the court again after blood was found streaming from his ear.

The NBA says he won’t be allowed to return to action until he is symptom free.

The Warriors don’t begin play against the Cleveland Cavaliers until next Thursday in Oakland.

