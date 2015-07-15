Rubber Expansion Joint Catches Fire On Bay Bridge

(CBS SF) — A rubber expansion joint caught fire on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fire crews responded to a section of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 on fire just east of Treasure Island at 12:01 p.m., CHP officials said.
The expansion joint was flaming and the fire crews closed two lanes of the highway while they put it out. The lanes remained closed as of about 1 p.m., according to the CHP.
