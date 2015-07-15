TAX TUESDAY TIPS: ConsumerWatch Reporter Julie Watts, Industry Experts & Your Questions

Rubber Expansion Joint Catches Fire On Bay Bridge

July 15, 2015 1:41 PM
(CBS SF) — A rubber expansion joint caught fire on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire crews responded to a section of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 on fire just east of Treasure Island at 12:01 p.m., CHP officials said.

Fire burning on rubber expansion of Bay Bridge Wednesday, July 15. (CHP)

(CHP)

The expansion joint was flaming and the fire crews closed two lanes of the highway while they put it out. The lanes remained closed as of about 1 p.m., according to the CHP.

