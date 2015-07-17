Wildfire Sweeps Across Interstate 15 In Southern California, Cars Burned

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say firefighters are making progress on a fast-moving wildfire that swept across a Southern California freeway, destroying 20 vehicles and sending motorists running to safety before burning four structures.

The fire started Friday afternoon in the Cajon Pass along Interstate 15 — the main highway between Southern California and Las Vegas — and quickly spread to 3,500 acres.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Lee Beyer says hundreds of firefighters, aided by water-dropping aircraft, have contained 5 percent of the blaze.

Strong winds spread the fire to the rural community of Baldy Mesa, where it burned at least five homes and threatened about 50 more.

Though wildfires are common in Southern California during summer — and some break out near freeways — it’s unusual to have vehicles caught in the flames.

