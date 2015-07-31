Gov. Brown Declares State Of Emergency Over Wildfires, Says California Has Turned Into A ‘Tinderbox’

July 31, 2015 5:59 PM
Filed Under: California, Fire, Gov. Jerry Brown, Jerry Brown, State of emergency, Wildfire, Wildfires

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is declaring a state of emergency throughout California as wildfires rage in the parched state.

Brown says in a declaration issued Friday that the severe drought and extreme weather “have turned much of the state into a tinderbox.”

• RELATED: Rocky Fire Spreads To 18,000 Acres, Evacuation Advisory For Parts Of Clearlake, Lower Lake

Brown’s order requires all state agencies to provide assistance if needed to respond to the fires and mobilizes the California National Guard to help with disaster response.

Eighteen large fires are burning across 15 counties, mostly in the northern half of the state.

A handful of homes have been consumed by the flames and hundreds of people chased from their houses. Thousands of firefighters are fighting the blazes.

The governor already requested federal assistance for two of the largest fires.

© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia