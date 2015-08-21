Spectacular 3-Alarm Fire Destroys Warehouse At Mare Island Metal Recycler

August 21, 2015 11:56 AM
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Firefighters from Solano County have controlled a 3-alarm fire that burned a 62,500-foot warehouse on Mare Island to the ground Friday morning, a Vallejo Fire Department captain said.

The fire at Alco Metal & Iron Company, a recycling facility at 629 Azuar Drive, was reported at 11:43 p.m. Thursday.

Alco Warehouse Fire

Only a shell of the 62,000 square foot warehouse remained by Friday noon. (CBS)

Firefighters also put out about 15 spot vegetation fires on the property, Capt. Jerry Valenzuela said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Fairfield, Benicia, American Canyon, Cal Fire Suisun City, Cordelia and Contra Costa County also responded, Valenzuela said.

Mare Island Warehouse Fire

Flames from the fire at Alco Metal & Iron Company lit up the night sky over Mare Island. (CBS)

Fire crews will be on the scene until Friday afternoon and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Valenzuela said.

A fire in the yard of the Alco Metal & Iron Company occurred on Aug. 22, 2014.

