Spectacular 3-Alarm Fire Destroys Warehouse At Mare Island Metal Recycler

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Firefighters from Solano County have controlled a 3-alarm fire that burned a 62,500-foot warehouse on Mare Island to the ground Friday morning, a Vallejo Fire Department captain said.

The fire at Alco Metal & Iron Company, a recycling facility at 629 Azuar Drive, was reported at 11:43 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters also put out about 15 spot vegetation fires on the property, Capt. Jerry Valenzuela said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Fairfield, Benicia, American Canyon, Cal Fire Suisun City, Cordelia and Contra Costa County also responded, Valenzuela said.

Fire crews will be on the scene until Friday afternoon and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Valenzuela said.

A fire in the yard of the Alco Metal & Iron Company occurred on Aug. 22, 2014.

TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report