Stephen Colbert Asks KPIX Anchor Ken Bastida To ‘Sell’ Him On Airing ‘Late Show’ From San Francisco

August 27, 2015 3:14 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Where on earth would the quirky humor of Stephen Colbert fit better than the Bay Area? Nowhere.

That was the thought behind KPIX 5 Anchor Ken Bastida’s invitation to bring Colbert out west next year when the Bay Area plays host to the Super Bowl.

“Sell me on San Francisco,” Stephen asked Ken during a recent sit-down interview.

“That’s where the Yahoos are and the Googles and the Apples,” said Bastida. “There is a reason why they are there.”

“I love ’em all,” said Colbert, who made no promises of hosting the new show in the Bay Area, but did put in an order for a dungeness crab before extending us an invitation.

“Bay Area, I love you,” said Colbert, who invited the whole region to come to his show. “I can’t wait to see you again and I hope you all come to New York for my show … we actually don’t have any room for you. I have family in town … just stay in San Francisco and watch the show on television.”

The new ‘Late Show’ premieres on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:35pm, right after KPIX 5 News at 11pm. Full show details are available on ‘The Late Show’ page.

 

