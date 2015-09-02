Mandatory Evacuation Order Lifted As Lake County ‘Elk Fire’ Consumes 450 Acres

September 2, 2015 8:33 PM
UPPER LAKE (CBS SF) — Mandatory evacuations were lifted for residents near a wildfire burning in Lake County that has consumed 450 acres Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire.

The Elk Fire had forced evacuations for all residents on White Rock Canyon Road, and the closure of Upper Lake Community Park, where an evacuation staging area had been set up.

The Red Cross was providing shelter for evacuated residents.

The fire was 25 percent contained as of 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

