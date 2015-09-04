Fremont Teen Returns Wallet With $2,300 In Cash

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Despite not having enough cash to buy lunch, a Fremont teenager who found more than $2,000 in a wallet this week didn’t think twice and returned the money to its rightful owner.

It was on Tuesday when Irvington High senior Tommy O’Connor, walked to the 7-Eleven across the street to get a soda for himself and his brother, when he found a wallet on the ground.

Tommy recalled, “It was like a bunch of hundreds.”

The wallet had 23 $100 bills.

“I didn’t count it when I saw it. I just thought it was probably someone’s rent or something,” Tommy said.

Tommy’s family is on a fixed income. Just the day before, didn’t have money for lunch. But Tommy didn’t pocket the cash, he turned the wallet into a teacher’s assistant immediately.

“With us living month-to-month, it is a big chunk of money and I’m so proud of him that he did that,” said Ron O’Connor, Tommy’s dad.

Tommy was worried, and kept fretting to his mom.

“Mom, if it doesn’t get back to the right person, they won’t pay their rent,” said Sherry O’Connor, Tommy’s mom.

The wallet and cash belonged to a veteran and has been returned. Tommy was left $50.

“I’m just proud that he did the right thing, and hopefully all of my children would’ve done the same thing,” Ron O’Connor said.

Tommy’s mother sent him this text message, “I’m very proud of you son. Ms. Kalra called me. Wow your [sic] one in a million. Love you to the moon and back.”

He replied, “You should be thanking yourself You raised me.”

“I’m just doing something I wish everyone else would do,” Tommy said.