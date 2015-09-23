Raiders Owner Mark Davis: Gold ’50’ Numbers Will Be On O.co Coliseum Field

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis on Wednesday addressed the issue of the team not having 50 yard line numbers in gold at O.co Coliseum as dictated by the National Football League for all stadiums as part of the buildup to Super Bowl 50.

The Coliseum has not had the numerals painted gold, unlike every other NFL stadium which has the gold numbers. A report said the Raiders told the stadium operations group not to paint any gold numbers this season.

Davis spoke to reporters briefly Wednesday at the team’s Alameda training facility, saying the reports of the Raiders snubbing the NFL’s request were a misunderstanding.

Davis said the numbers would be painted gold once the Oakland A’s baseball season is over, which is normally when the endzones and the team’s shield are also painted on the field. The Coliseum is the only remaining NFL stadium which is home to both football and baseball teams.

The ’50’ numerals will be painted gold for the Raiders’ next home game against Denver on October 11, Davis said.

Earlier this year, the NFL announced every stadium would feature the gold 50 yard marker on the field during every game of the 2015 season as part of the buildup to the Super Bowl anniversary game.