Morgan Hill Teacher Gets 40 Years In Prison For Molesting 5th Grade Girls

October 6, 2015 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS/AP) — A Bay Area school teacher has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting four 5th grade girls.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Tuesday that 53-year-old John Lloyd had earlier pleaded no contest to four felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child by force, violence, duress or fear. Lloyd had been charged with nine counts.

Three of Lloyd’s victims were molested while he taught at a Morgan Hill school from 2012 through last year. Morgan Hill is about 20 miles south of San Jose, Calif. A fourth victim was abused at another school where Lloyd taught a decade ago.

Lloyd has to serve 34 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

