Car Crashes, Plunges Off Santa Cruz Wharf

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Emergency crews rescued 2 people after a car went off the Santa Cruz Wharf Saturday night.
An ambulance transported both victims to Dominican Hospital.
It is not known whether they survived.
According to the San Jose Mercury News, the driver hit a vehicle, crashed through the 4-foor rail and drove 20 feet into the water. Dozens of people gathered at the scene of the crash.
The first report of the car leaving the pier came in at 8:25 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.
