Son Of Late Leonard Nimoy To Appear On Episode Of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Adam Nimoy, the son of the late Leonard Nimoy, will appear on an upcoming episode of “The Big Bang Theory.”
Nimoy will appear as himself in the episode, along with recurring guest star Wil Wheaton, as they interview Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) as part of a documentary about Mr. Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy.
Though Leonard Nimoy has never physically appeared on “The Big Bang Theory” his presence has been felt in many episodes throughout the series’ run.
Titled “The Spock Resonance,” the episode is set to air Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Leonard Nimoy died in February at the age of 83 of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
One Comment
