Son Of Late Leonard Nimoy To Appear On Episode Of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Filed Under: Jim Parsons, Leonard Nimoy, Only CBS, The Big Bang Theory
"The Spock Resonance" -- While being interviewed for a documentary about Spock from "Star Trek," Sheldon (Jim Parsons, right) struggles to suppress his emotions about his recent break-up with Amy, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Nov. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Also pictured left to right: Adam Nimoy and Wil Wheaton Photo: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Adam Nimoy, the son of the late Leonard Nimoy, will appear on an upcoming episode of “The Big Bang Theory.”

Nimoy will appear as himself in the episode, along with recurring guest star Wil Wheaton, as they interview Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) as part of a documentary about Mr. Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy.

Though Leonard Nimoy has never physically appeared on “The Big Bang Theory” his presence has been felt in many episodes throughout the series’ run.

Titled “The Spock Resonance,” the episode is set to air Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Leonard Nimoy died in February at the age of 83 of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

For more CBS entertainment new, click here.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Hello!

    What do you think about this ornaments? Please take a peek and notify me whether you like them, this is actually the link http://www.m-rfirst.com/forth.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNjVrM3NncHZyNGZ5cDFhMG1AY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t

    Best Wishes, Jay Dunbar

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch