East Bay Man Drops $100 Bill In Disabled Child’s Trick-Or-Treat Bag

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — An East Bay man surprised a father and his disabled child trick-or-treating Saturday with a gesture sweeter than any sugar-laden Halloween treat.
Antioch resident Timothy Joe Winn told East County Today that a Bethel Island man was passing out candy to kids when he approached Winn and his daughter. Alyssa, 6, suffers from cerebral palsy and a degenerative brain disease that leaves her dependent on a wheelchair to move around.
Winn saw the unidentified man drop what looked a $10 bill in Alyssa’s bag “for the wheelchair maintenance.” It wasn’t until Winn started going through her candy at home when he saw what it really was: a $100 bill.
A shocked Winn shared the discovery with his wife.
“It’s just over the top,” he said. “We live in a pretty rough neighborhood and you usually don’t hear about random acts of kindness like this.”
East County Today residents gushed over the kind gesture on Facebook.
One Comment