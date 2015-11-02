East Bay Man Drops $100 Bill In Disabled Child’s Trick-Or-Treat Bag

November 2, 2015 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Contra Costa County, Halloween, Kindness

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — An East Bay man surprised a father and his disabled child trick-or-treating Saturday with a gesture sweeter than any sugar-laden Halloween treat.

Antioch resident Timothy Joe Winn told East County Today that a Bethel Island man was passing out candy to kids when he approached Winn and his daughter. Alyssa, 6, suffers from cerebral palsy and a degenerative brain disease that leaves her dependent on a wheelchair to move around.

6-year-old Alyssa (Timothy Winn)

Alyssa (Timothy Winn)

Winn saw the unidentified man drop what looked a $10 bill in Alyssa’s bag “for the wheelchair maintenance.” It wasn’t until Winn started going through her candy at home when he saw what it really was: a $100 bill.

A shocked Winn shared the discovery with his wife.

“It’s just over the top,” he said. “We live in a pretty rough neighborhood and you usually don’t hear about random acts of kindness like this.”

East County Today residents gushed over the kind gesture on Facebook.

“Its nice to know there’s still good people out here,” Kellie Campbell said.
Nicole Jones is a digital producer for CBS San Francisco. Follow her musings @nicjonestweets

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia