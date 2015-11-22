SF Police Arrest Suspected ‘Green Glove Bandits’ Wanted For 20 Armed Robberies

November 22, 2015 3:40 PM
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two men who are suspected of committing over 20 armed robberies in the Bay Area since May were arrested Friday by San Francisco police, after they allegedly robbed a San Leandro gas station.

Investigators had been conducting surveillance on the alleged robbers and learned the suspects robbed a Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Orchard Avenue in San Leandro, according to police.

The suspects, identified as LaCarl Dow, 44, of San Leandro and Namon Taylor, 37, of San Francisco, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police had dubbed the suspects as “the green glove bandits,” because the pair wore green gloves during the many robberies they’re believed to have committed, police said.

The two were booked into the Alameda County Jail, according to police.

