ICE Agent’s Stolen Gun Used In Killing Of Oakland Muralist

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A gun used to kill an Oakland mural artist in September was stolen from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, a law enforcement source told KPIX 5.

The source said muralist Antonio Ramos was killed on September 29th with a gun stolen from an agent about two weeks earlier.

In a written statement ICE said, “A duty weapon belonging to an officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) was stolen Sept. 13 in San Francisco from a vehicle being used by the officer. The theft was properly reported to local authorities and through official federal channels.”

While ICE acknowledged a gun was stolen, they did not verify if it was used in the shooting.

Marquise Holloway, 20, is facing murder charges in the death of Ramos. Holloway is also accused of several street robberies.

Police said Holloway killed Ramos, who was painting a mural underneath an Interstate 580 overpass, because he was trying to steal some camera equipment.

“He was painting the mural and he had taken a break and was taking some pictures so he could memorialize it and put it up on the website, so he had some of his camera equipment out there,” said Roland Holmgren of the Oakland Police. “I believe that’s what sparked the whole incident.”

During a court appearance Tuesday, Holloway was removed from the courtroom for lashing out as the judge read the charges against him.

Guns stolen from law enforcement have involved in other recent high-profile cases. Authorities said a gun stolen from Bureau of Land Management agent was used in the fatal shooting of Kate Steinle on Pier 14 in San Francisco.

Last month, a San Jose police cadet had his service revolver, ammo, handcuffs and a training stun gun stolen from his car outside a South Bay restaurant.