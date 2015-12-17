Tech Museum Showing ‘Star Wars’ In IMAX, Screenings Sold Out For Days

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Force descended Thursday upon The Tech Museum of Innovation in downtown San Jose, where fans have lined up to watch the premiere of the highly anticipated film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The museum has the only theater showing the film in IMAX on the West Coast and is one of only 15 locations worldwide, theater operations manager Michelle Duncan said.

KPIX 5 reporter Kiet Do snapped a photo of himself next to the 70mm IMAX film, which weighs more than half a ton.

This is the new #StarWarsTheForceAwakens film itself, in 70mm IMAX format. 9 miles long, weighs 1200 lbs. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/FNgFqzYuNY — Kiet Do (@kietdo) December 17, 2015

The seventh film in the science fiction series was directed by J.J. Abrams and is set 30 years after the end of “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.”

A total of 750 people have bought tickets for Thursday’s showings at The Tech Museum scheduled for 7 p.m., 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., Duncan said.

A group of Storm Troopers from the 501st Legion, an organization of people dressed in replica costumes from the Star Wars franchise, along with a Darth Vader will entertain fans at the museum starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, she said.

Duncan spoke with a couple earlier this week flying in from Maui to experience the film at the museum.

The next 37 screenings for the film are sold out and the next available show is on Christmas Eve, Duncan said.

A handful of fans that bought advanced tickets started lining up outside the museum early this morning in chilly temperatures.

Max Taylor, 20, arrived to the museum around 6:30 a.m. and was at the front of the line for today’s 7 p.m. showing with three of his friends, including two who drove in from Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Taylor, who just finished final exams at the University of San Francisco, said the series is a source of nostalgia for him and bought his tickets once they went on sale in October.

Taylor grew up watching the series that he continues to enjoy for its storytelling and “good-natured adventures.”

When asked about the new film, Taylor said, “I’m excited to see if it can exceed my expectations and start a better era for the series.”

The next group in line for the 7 p.m. showing was Gabriel Mata, 19, of San Jose, who was with his uncle and uncle’s friend Teles Gonzalez, who were all standing in jackets and beanies.

Mata is excited to see the light saber duels in the new film.

“It just brings a sense of amazement that you really can’t see anywhere else with a normal sword fight,” Mata said.

Fans have been waiting for a new Star Wars movie since the last film was released 10 years ago, Mata said.

Gonzalez, 37, said he expects to see many people of all ages line up for today’s screenings.

Many families have shared their enjoyment of the Star Wars series between generations, Gonzalez said.

“I don’t see a lot of movies that can stand the test of time like that,” Gonzalez said.

Danielle Lan, 27, was in a homemade costume as a Sith Juggernaut, a character from the online game “Star Wars: The Old Republic,” waiting for the 10 p.m. showing with her husband, Clement, who took the day off from work.

They claimed a spot in line around 8:30 a.m. and sat outside wrapped in a blanket.

The Star Wars series was one of the common interests that brought the Fremont couple together. They have watched all the films and TV shows and played all the games, Danielle said.

She said she has seen one of the trailers for the new movie and is not interested in knowing anything else before tonight’s showing.

“I just want a fresh take on it when I see it for the first time,” she said.

TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.