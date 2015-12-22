Man Dies During Arrest By Hayward Police After Trying To Kick Out Squad Car Windows

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man died during an arrest by Hayward police early Saturday morning, police said Tuesday.

The man suffered a medical emergency after being restrained while police tried to take him in custody on a psychiatric hold, police said.

Police responded to the 25000 block of Ironwood Court at 1:08 a.m. on reports of a man requiring an emergency mental health evaluation.

But when they put him in the back of a patrol car while waiting for an ambulance he became violent and tried to kick out the back windows of the car, according to police.

The officers took him out of the car and restrained his legs. Shortly after that he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital but died.

He was identified as 42-year-old Roy Nelson of Hayward. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

