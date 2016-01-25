Brian Wilson Announces ‘Pet Sounds’ World Tour With SF Stop

By Cedric Thornton



SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO.COM) – Brian Wilson, founding member of The Beach Boys, has announced a tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his former band’s classic album, Pet Sounds.

The album, originally released on May 16, 1966 is considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time, and will be performed in its entirety by Wilson and his band as they will be joined by former Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

(The Beach Boys still exist and are led by another founding member, Mike Love. Brian Wilson is not currently part of the group; for more on that saga, read our feature Is Beach Boy Mike Love Music’s Biggest Villain?)

“It’s really been a trip to sit here and think about releasing Pet Sounds 50 years ago,” says Wilson. “I love performing this album with my band and look forward to playing it for fans all across the world.”

Show starts in Australia on March 26th and will make it’s way to The Masonic in San Francisco on October 13th. The tour will end the day after on October 14th at Harrah’s Casino in Lake Tahoe. Tickets will go on presale January 27 and then go officially on sale January 29th.

For more dates, visit Radio.com



