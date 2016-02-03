‘Back To The Future’ Cast To Appear at Silicon Valley Comic Con

(CBS SF) – From March 18 thru the 20th, the first ever Silicon Valley Comic Con will be held at the San Jose Convention Center. The SVCC announced through Entertainment Weekly, the stars of Back To The Future Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd will be one of many special guests to attend the event.

The trio will take part in panel discussions and will be available for fans in both autograph signing and photo opportunities. “I wanted to be a part of Silicon Valley Comic Con because for me this show highlights what the Valley has meant to science, technology, and innovation,” Christopher Lloyd tells EW “…encapsulates what Back to the Future is about and much of what seems to be such a strong bond for many fans of the film and why it still lives in their imaginations.”

Other notable celebrities include Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, William Shatner of Star Trek, Sean Astin of Lord of The Rings & Goonies, Ray Park of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Jeremy Renner of Marvel’s Avengers.

The Silicon Valley Comic Con was created by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and friends to celebrate geekdom and pop culture.

