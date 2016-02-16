Union VP Accused Of Assaulting Process Server Outside Kensington Home, Intimidating Cop

KENSINGTON (CBS SF) — The vice president of a union representing two million members has been accused of assaulting a process server at his Kensington home, and intimidating a police officer investigating the incident.

Dave Regan is accused of pushing a process server down the steps of his Kensington home, refusing to be served legal documents in a dispute with the California Hospital Association.

Police say the server was injured and had to have medical treatment.

When police got to Regan’s home, they said he was aggressive and tried to intimidate the officer.

Kensington police Chief Kevin Hart says the case is now headed to the District Attorney’s office.

“There may be video that we are trying to obtain to get a better idea before we turn that all over to the DA,” Hart said.

Regan’s attorney Gerardo Vicuña told KPIX 5 there are “zero grounds for charges” against his client. “This is an outrageous attempt at intimidation by the California Hospital Association … the process server tried to intimidate Mr. Regan and his nine-year-old daughter … and refused to leave the home when asked.”

Regan is a union heavyweight. He is president of the SEIU’s-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents more than 150,000 workers in California, and he’s a vice president of the larger SEIU, which has two million members.

He is known in union circles for his sometimes combative behavior, with one union blog going so far to call him an SEIU thug.