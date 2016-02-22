Foodie Chap With John & Michele Truchard of JaM Cellars

NAPA VALLEY (CBS SF) – JaM is short for John and Michele and their story is a true wine country love story. The business was founded by John and Michele Truchard and Rob Lloyd. John was raised in the vineyards as his parents Tony and JoAnn were developing Truchard Vineyards.

“My great grandfather, a winemaker moved to America from France in the late 1800’s and started a winery in Texas. My father started Truchard Winery in Carneros in 1974. And Michele and I launched JaM Cellars here in NAPA in 2010. ” said John.

Earlier in 2003 Michele and John launched John Anthony Vineyards and then later JaM Cellars along with Rob. Co-founder, Rob Lloyd, obtained his Masters Degree in Enology at UC Davis in 1999. After working with LaCrema Rob eventually became the winemaker at Rombauer Winery in Napa where he helped them become named Wine Spectators Top 100 Wines in the World in 2007.

The JaM brand was created in 2009 with the idea of giving wine lovers of all ages something that is easy to appreciate and afford. The first release was in 2009, with 2007 JaM Red Blend, which was joined in 2010 by the aptly named Chardonnay, Butter. Butter, a California Chardonnay, was created with the same idea in mind as JaM, giving white wine lovers of all ages a rich fruit, buttery, reasonably priced wine. Today JaM wines are crafted by winemaker Jeff Kandarian. Jeff joined the company after being a winemaker with Beringer’s luxury brands and leading the winemaking efforts at King Estate in Oregon for 5 years.

I joined John and Michele recently on board their “Butter Bus” to talk wine and music. A fitting way to travel for this rock star/wine country couple. The bus complete with wine cellar, of course, a mini kitchen and a bedroom suite was once owned by Alan Jackson. The JaM team travel all over the country sharing their story and wines. JaM Cellars is the main stage sponsor for Bottlerock Napa Valley May 27th, 28th, and 29th. With a little “Butter” and “JaM” on hand we rolled through wine country learning about John and Michele’s early crush on each that led to love, a family, and a wine business that rocks!!

Enjoy the conversation with John and Michele and see you at Bottlerock Napa Valley 2016 for food, fun, music and wine!!

Cheers, Liam!





WINE NOTES



2014 BUTTER CHARDONNAY

Rating: N/A

Color: White

Size: 750 mL

ABV: 14.8%

Closure Type: Cork

Vintage: 2014

Varietal(s): Chardonnay



Taste:

Apple, pear, peach, apricot, lemon, lime, orange, pineapple, kiwi, butter, cream and vanilla

Nose:

Apple, pear, peach, apricot, lemon, lime, orange, pineapple, kiwi, butter, cream and vanilla

