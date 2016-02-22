Taylor Swift Donates $250,000 To Kesha ‘During This Trying Time’

By Erin Duvall, Radio.com
In the wake of a New York court’s decision to uphold Kesha‘s record contract with Dr. Luke and Sony, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to the singer, Billboard reports.
“In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time,” a spokesperson for Swift told the publication.
Kesha alleges that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her a decade ago, with continued abuse during the course of her career. As a result of the court’s decision, Kesha cannot record outside of her contract with Dr. Luke and Sony.
Since the decision went public, numerous artists have shown their support for Kesha. Lorde, Lady Gaga, Lily Allen and more have all shared their support for the singer.
