Foodie Chap With David Miner Of Miner Family Winery

NAPA VALLEY (CBS SF) – In 1996 the Miner Family Winery brand is born when Dave Miner, working as President of Oakville Ranch, decides to become a custom crush client and start his own wine.

In 1997 Gary Brookman joins as winemaker for Oakville Ranch and to establish Dave’s own label, Miner Family. A former Joseph Phelps alum, Gary handled the wine portfolio and helped expand their custom crush client business.

Miner Wines have been enjoyed by all manner of people over the years and have even been served at the White House for Presidents and dignitaries at a handful of State dinners.

Meet Dave Miner in person at BottleRock Napa Valley, May 27th – 29th where Miner will be serving up top drawer vinos. A healthy and lively pour of great music will also be served on the Miner Stage.

I too will be at BottleRock hosting the Williams Sonoma Culinary stage where famous chefs and winemakers will mix it up with rock stars. This will be EPIC, TASTY & FUN!!

Enjoy our wine fueled conversation with a guy who ROCKS like his wines, Dave Miner of Miner Family Winery.



Cheers, Liam!





MINER FAMILY WINE NOTES





Made using the traditional saigne´e method of bleeding off juice from freshly crushed red grapes, this dry, medium-bodied rose´ shows crisp cherry-pomegranate flavors on the palate. Mendocino’s cooler temperatures mean a longer hang time and outstanding berry concentration. Enjoy Rosato well chilled and within two years of the vintage.

Sourced from select low-yielding vineyards in Napa Valley, our Chardonnay is characterized by crisp apple, ripe melon and citrus flavors gently balanced with toasty French oak.

The winemaker uses ma- lolactic fermentation in moderation to retain the wine’s bright acidity.

More than a decade after our Chardonnay put us on the map, this wine remains a classic.

Like this: Like Loading...

For more informartion, visit