Foodie Chap With David Miner Of Miner Family Winery

- Liam Mayclem, the KCBS Foodie Chap March 7, 2016 12:00 AM By Liam Mayclem
Filed Under: BottleRock Napa Valley, David Miner, Foodie Chap, KCBS, Liam Mayclem, Miner Winery, Napa Valley, Wine Notes, Winery

KCBS_740

NAPA VALLEY (CBS SF) – In 1996 the Miner Family Winery brand is born when Dave Miner, working as President of Oakville Ranch, decides to become a custom crush client and start his own wine.

In 1997 Gary Brookman joins as winemaker for Oakville Ranch and to establish Dave’s own label, Miner Family. A former Joseph Phelps alum, Gary handled the wine portfolio and helped expand their custom crush client business.

Miner Wines have been enjoyed by all manner of people over the years and have even been served at the White House for Presidents and dignitaries at a handful of State dinners.

Meet Dave Miner in person at BottleRock Napa Valley, May 27th – 29th where Miner will be serving up top drawer vinos. A healthy and lively pour of great music will also be served on the Miner Stage.

I too will be at BottleRock hosting the Williams Sonoma Culinary stage where famous chefs and winemakers will mix it up with rock stars. This will be EPIC, TASTY & FUN!!

David Miner (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

David Miner (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

Enjoy our wine fueled conversation with a guy who ROCKS like his wines, Dave Miner of Miner Family Winery.

 
Cheers, Liam!
 

 

MINER FAMILY WINE NOTES

 

Miner Family Winery - 2013 ROSATO MENDOCINO (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

Miner Family Winery – 2013 ROSATO MENDOCINO (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)


2013 ROSATO MENDOCINO

Made using the traditional saigne´e method of bleeding off juice from freshly crushed red grapes, this dry, medium-bodied rose´ shows crisp cherry-pomegranate flavors on the palate. Mendocino’s cooler temperatures mean a longer hang time and outstanding berry concentration. Enjoy Rosato well chilled and within two years of the vintage.

 

 
Miner Family Winery - 2013 NAPA CHARDONNAY (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

Miner Family Winery – 2013 NAPA CHARDONNAY (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)


2013 NAPA CHARDONNAY

Sourced from select low-yielding vineyards in Napa Valley, our Chardonnay is characterized by crisp apple, ripe melon and citrus flavors gently balanced with toasty French oak.
The winemaker uses ma- lolactic fermentation in moderation to retain the wine’s bright acidity.

More than a decade after our Chardonnay put us on the map, this wine remains a classic.

 
For more informartion, visit

 
liam mayclem bio head Foodie Chap With David Miner Of Miner Family Winery

More from Liam Mayclem
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch