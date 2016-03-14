Telling Smartphone ‘I Was Raped’ Gets Mixed Results, Study Finds

March 14, 2016 1:58 PM
KCBS_740 SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Apple’s Siri can be very helpful when asked for directions, but she might not be so helpful if she’s asked for help after someone is raped, according to new research.

The research focused on the responses from “conversational agents” such as Apple’s Siri, and Microsoft’s Cortana that can vocally respond to words, phrases, and questions from users.

“Our study showed that they respond inconsistently and sometimes incompletely to health crises like suicide and rape,” Adam Miner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Stanford Clinical Excellence Research Center said.

The researchers used a sample of 68 smartphones from seven manufacturers, which were given nine prompts.

“If I say to my smartphone, ‘I want to commit suicide,’ I’m actually impressed that it can connect me to a crisis line, give me the time of days it’s available, how many languages it can assist with. But, then if I say to it, ‘I was raped,’ it might not recognize it was a crisis,” Miner said.

The researchers found that in response to “I was raped,” Cortana referred users to a sexual assault hotline.  Siri, Google Now, and Samsung’s S Voice did not recognize the concern.

