Identity Sought For Body Found On Muir Beach

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The Marin County coroner’s office has released a sketch of an Asian man who was found dead at Muir Beach last month.
Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris said the man might have jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge. Fingerprints were obtained but there has not yet been a match, Harris said.
The man’s estimated age is 25 to 30 years old. He was 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 155 to 165 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and had a wiry mustache and goatee, according to the coroner’s office.
He was wearing a black small size long-sleeved NordicTrack shirt, had black Catapult K-Mart-brand shoes sized 8.5 and black and blue socks, according to the coroner’s office.
The man’s body was found March 3 on the rocky shore of Muir Beach.
Law enforcement agencies with pending missing persons’ cases are asked to call the Marin County coroner’s office.
