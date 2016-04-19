Dash Cam Video Shows Alleged Audi Tech’s Palo Alto Joyride In Customer’s Car

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — An Audi dealership in Palo Alto has taken action after an alleged technician was caught on dash camera video taking a customer’s car for a joyride, and snorting something off the dash.

The video starts with what looks to be an Audi technician walking around the car in the service bay.

Then someone gets behind the wheel, revs the engine and hints at what’s to come.

“Oh, this is going to be fun.”

The owner of the car posted video on YouTube allegedly taken from his dashcam, which recorded the high-speed joyride on the streets of Palo Alto.

The video is like a real life replay of a memorable scene from the movie ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ in which two garage valets take a classic Ferrari on a joy ride.

But, this video is stranger than fiction. With the camera still rolling, the Audi driver parks and appears to snort something.

If the driver is doing cocaine, it’s much more serious than a joy ride; he’s driving under the influence, speeding around traffic in the customer’s car.

Fortunately, the driver makes it back to the dealership in one piece, gently pulling into the driveway.

Audi of Palo Alto did not want to speak on camera, but issued a statement saying “An unfortunate incident was brought to our attention earlier this past week. We immediately began our investigation and have already taken action.”

But, the dealership refused to say whether the employee seen on the video is involved, or whether anyone was disciplined or fired. The dealer did try to remove the video but several copies are going viral.

We tried but could not reach the owner of car in question. He posted his feelings along with the video.

“You take your Audi for service and do not expect your vehicle to be abused. Check out how this vehicle was treated. Thanks Audi Palo Alto.”