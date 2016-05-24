Construction Crews Discover Young Girl’s Casket Underneath San Francisco Home

May 24, 2016 8:16 AM By Joe Vazquez
Filed Under: Casket, Ericka Karner, Odd Fellows, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A woman was having her childhood home near Rossi Park in San Francisco renovated when contractors stumbled onto a very unusual sight under the garage.

“He said, ‘Do you have any idea what this is? We think it’s a casket,’” Ericka Karner told KPIX 5 via Skype.

Karner is living in Idaho while the work is being done. She told KPIX 5 it’s the casket of a little girl believed to have been buried 120 years ago. There are no identifying marks, so they decided to nickname her “Miranda.”

Officials believe Miranda was left behind when the Odd Fellows cemetery moved away. The Columbarium near Geary and Arguello is all that’s left of that burial ground.

Back in the 1930s, the rest of the Odd Fellows Cemetery went to Colma. That’s because the city ordered every burial ground in San Francisco to be dug up and all the bodies moved.

• ALSO READ: Tourists Sneaking Into Alamo Square Park To Take Photos Of ‘Painted Ladies’

But some were accidentally left behind. And every now and then turn up in residential construction.

Karner said the city won’t reclaim the body.  So she wanted to re-bury Miranda, but then the city told her she couldn’t get a burial permit without a death certificate.

“And we couldn’t get one,” Karner said. “So that put us in a position of unfortunately having this individual in our backyard and feeling awful as a mom knowing this is a small child.”

An organization called Garden of Innocence, which provides burials for unidentified children, has stepped in to help. They hope to determine Miranda’s true identity and bury her sometime this summer.

More from Joe Vazquez
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia