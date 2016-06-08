Voter Turnout In California Average At Best, Despite Surge In Registration

June 8, 2016 12:53 PM
Filed Under: California, Primary, Registration, Voter turnout
Primary Election
A dog lies on the ground while its owner votes in the California primary on June 7, 2016 at City Hall in San Francisco. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Voter turnout in California’s primary looked about average, despite a last-minute surge in registration and intense interest in an unusually competitive presidential contest.

Ballots counted by Wednesday afternoon represented only one in four eligible Californians and one in three registered voters.

While millions remain to be counted, experts who study turnout say it won’t match California’s record primary participation in 2008.

They blame several factors: Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination weeks ago; an Associated Press delegate count the day before the primary showed Hillary Clinton had clinched the Democratic nomination; and independent voters may have been confused about how to vote in the presidential race.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

