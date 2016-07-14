BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm of the Decade ArrivesPaul Deanno: Storm Q&A

Lifelike Fake Dog Used To Train K-9 Handlers On Lifesaving Techniques

July 14, 2016 4:49 PM
Filed Under: fake dog, K-9, Mike Sugerman

SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) — The people who brought you Star Wars now present the world’s most lifelike fake dog.

Former model makers from Industrial Light and Magic have designed Hero, a Belgian Malinois model. Hero is a good doggy, but with constant problems. He bleeds out of a wound on his back leg. He needs CPR. He needs to be intubated.

Reporter Mike Sugerman practices CPR on "Hero," a lifelike Belgian Malinois model dog. (CBS)

K-9 handlers practiced in San Mateo Thursday how to perform medical procedures on Hero without needing to bother a real dog. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office hosted the training session offered by the non-profit Police and Working K-9 Foundation.

Dozens of law enforcement handlers from Northern California came to San Mateo to practice on hero Thursday.

In the past, the Police and Working K-9 Foundation has provided bulletproof vests for hundreds of K-9s, distributed trauma kits and heat sensors for working dogs, and helped retired K-9s with emergency veterinary care, according to the group’s website.

 

