Lifelike Fake Dog Used To Train K-9 Handlers On Lifesaving Techniques

SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) — The people who brought you Star Wars now present the world’s most lifelike fake dog.
Former model makers from Industrial Light and Magic have designed Hero, a Belgian Malinois model. Hero is a good doggy, but with constant problems. He bleeds out of a wound on his back leg. He needs CPR. He needs to be intubated.
K-9 handlers practiced in San Mateo Thursday how to perform medical procedures on Hero without needing to bother a real dog. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office hosted the training session offered by the non-profit Police and Working K-9 Foundation.
Dozens of law enforcement handlers from Northern California came to San Mateo to practice on hero Thursday.
In the past, the Police and Working K-9 Foundation has provided bulletproof vests for hundreds of K-9s, distributed trauma kits and heat sensors for working dogs, and helped retired K-9s with emergency veterinary care, according to the group’s website.
