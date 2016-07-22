Draymond Green Takes Plea Deal In Michigan Battery Arrest

EAST LANSING (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has agreed to a plea agreement in connection with his assault and battery arrest earlier this month in East Lansing, according to reports.

Green was arrested early on the morning of July 10th for slapping a man on a street corner during a confrontation.

Green posted $200 bail and was released.

Video from TMZ shows him in handcuffs, being led away after an altercation outside a bar in East Lansing, Michigan. According to TMZ Sports, witnesses say a man was repeatedly heckling Green, and the 6’7″ 230-pound power forward slapped him.

ALSO READ:

The victim was a male subject who was uninjured.

CBS affiliate WLNS reports that Green, who was not in court but was represented by his attorney, submitted a signed document agreeing to pay a $500 fine and $60 in jail restitution.

There is a conditional reduction of the charge to a civil infraction if the current Golden State Warrior star Green avoids any further criminal offenses and avoids contact with the victim for one year.

Green addressed the incident two days after the arrest when he appeared on a panel at a technology conference in Aspen on July 13th.

“When things happen you need to meet them head on,” he said. “My legal team is handling it. It will be resolved really quickly. As a public figure, I just can’t put myself in that situation. It’s something I’ll learn from and just move on.”