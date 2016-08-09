Cold Fire Near Lake Berryessa 90 Percent Contained

YOLO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A wildfire burning in Yolo County near the Napa County line is 90 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire officials said.

The Cold Fire started at about 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday near state Highway 128 east of the Monticello Dam.

The fire destroyed two structures and has consumed 5,731 acres. The number of acres is much larger than previously reported because firefighters have been able to accurately measure the fire’s perimeter, Cal Fire officials said.

No one has died or been injured in the fire and no structures are currently threatened.

Thompson Valley Road is closed at Highway 128, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.