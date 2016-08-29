Trump: Kaepernick Should Find Another Country

SEATTLE (CBS SF) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump indicated he believes Colin Kaepernick should live in another country following the 49ers quarterback’s protest of sitting during the national anthem.

Kaepernick ignited a firestorm of controversy for refusing to stand for the anthem before games as a protest saying he’s “not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

While he has been roundly criticized for his protest, others – including fellow NFL players – have come to his defense and praised his actions.

Monday, Trump spoke with KIRO Radio host Dori Monson on a number of topics ahead of a Tuesday campaign rally in Everett, Washington and was asked his opinion of the Kaepernick affair.

Monson: Are you following 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refusing to stand for the anthem? He had bad things to say about both you and Hillary. Trump: I have followed it and I think it’s personally not a good thing, I think it’s a terrible thing. And maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try. It won’t happen.

Kaepernick has criticized both Trump and Democratic presidental candidate Hillary Clinton, calling Trump “openly racist” and saying Clinton has “done things illegally.”

While Kaepernick sat during the national anthem for the 49ers first two exhibition games, he was not playing and in street clothes. He was in uniform for last Friday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium, which was when his anthem protest was first gained attention.

Kaepernick said he plans on continuing his sit-down protest during the national anthem in future games. The 49ers’ next game is their exhibition season finale against the Chargers in San Diego on Thursday.