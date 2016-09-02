New Evidence Goes Public After Brock Turner Release

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The release of former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner following three months in jail for his conviction on sexual assault charges has allowed the public its first look inside his jail cell and some of the evidence that put him there.

The photos obtained by NBC News were taken after his arrest for sexual assault in January 2015. Dirt is still visible on his face along with red marks on his body.

Turner was injured after two Good Samaritans saw him assaulting his victim, an unconscious woman. They chased and tackled, holding him down until police arrived on the scene.

During his police interrogation, Turner wore a white jumpsuit and spoke in a deep voice. In the video recordings, he explained to the officer how he had seven beers and a few swigs of fireball whiskey at the party where he met the woman he was later accused of assaulting.

He claimed that a friend saw him making out with the woman, then walk away.

Turner said they were holding hands, and later said he touched her genitals.

“She seemed to enjoy it,” Turner is heard saying.

When the officer asked if the decision to make out was a mutual thing, Turner responds in the affirmative.

“She’s definitely kissing me back,” said Turner. “Definitely responsive. She was touching my back a little. My intentions were not to rape a girl. I was just trying to hook up with a girl.”

Carl Fredrik Arndt was one of the Good Samaritans who held turner down until police arrived.

They told police that as they held him, Turner said, “Dude, let’s talk about this. Just let me go,”

“I thought it was really weird the guy thought I was raping the girl,” Turner tells the officer during the interrogation.

When ask when the woman stopped responding, Turner replies, “Well, we didn’t kiss the entire time,” as he trails off.

Images of the cell were Turner served his time were also released.

Right before he was put behind bars, his victim read a powerful statement talking about how Turner’s story changed, after he learned she couldn’t remember anything.

“You do not get to pretend that there were no red flags, said the victim. You have been convicted of violating me, intentionally, forcibly, sexually, with malicious intent, and all you can admit to is consuming alcohol.”

The statement went viral around the world and inspired a huge outcry against the brevity of Turners sentence by Judge Aaron Persky.

Hours after Turner’s release, there was a protest over his short sentence.

Dozens of people also gathered outside the jail to demand the removal of Judge Persky. A campaign to recall him is still in the works.