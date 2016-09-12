Accused Drunk Driver In Fatal I-680 Crash Involved In Alleged DUI Crash Weeks Prior

(KPIX 5) — A woman arrested in an alleged drunk driving crash in San Ramon that killed a three-year-old boy had been involved in another alleged DUI crash involving her own child just weeks before.

Yarinet Malihan of Pleasanton, the wife of a Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, was arrested after officers said she was under the influence when she plowed into a disabled car along Interstate 680 on Friday night.

The crash killed a three-year-old boy and severely injured the boy’s mother.

On June 7, Malihan was involved in another alleged DUI crash in Pleasanton. In that crash, one of Malihan’s children was in the car at the time, according to sources cited by KPIX 5.

Following a delay for blood work to be completed, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office filed misdemeanor charges of DUI and child cruelty on July 27.

There have been no formal charges against Malihan in the latest crash. Her family was able to get her released from custody on bail.