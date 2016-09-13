Radio Announcer Delivers Epic Call Of Fan Disrupting 49ers-Rams Game

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Most broadcasters will pointedly ignore people who disrupt sporting events by running onto the field, so as not to encourage copycats. Radio announcer Kevin Harlan is not one of them.

While Monday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium was a glorious affair for Niner fans – a 28-0 rout for the home team – for the rest of the country, it was a snoozer.

There was mind-numbing offensive ineptness on both sides until the 49ers eventually buried their L.A. rivals in the fourth quarter. At one point during the second half there were more combined punts (15) than points (14).

This dull affair was considerably livened, however, when a fan decided he would get his 15 seconds of fame. Broadcasting the play-by-play for Westwood One, Harlan jumped on the opportunity for some Monday night excitement.

Behold, the NFL Call of the Week (Of the Year? Of All Time?):

Kevin Harlan is a national treasure: pic.twitter.com/CQFjPxkTMX — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 13, 2016

The KPIX 5 sports department later did a fine job of matching Harlan’s breathless call with an actual camera shot of the action on the field during the takedown.

People on social media were universal in their praise for Harlan:

Kevin Harlan secures Hall of Fame (all of them) status with this call. https://t.co/wdNOabX51T — Chris Carr (@pacecarr) September 13, 2016

I have literally watch @Kevinharlan's play-by-play of the idiot on the field 30 times today: https://t.co/NuG94GEorq — Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) September 13, 2016

If you haven't heard Kevin Harlan's play by play of a man running onto the field last night, here you go. Hilarious https://t.co/rw0xCfQJug — Jordan Flaws (@JordanFlaws) September 13, 2016

Kevin Harlan calling a moron running on the field is the best thing you'll hear/see today https://t.co/AWvMUeUxfd pic.twitter.com/z1xObUVIVw — The L Magazine (@TheLMagazine) September 13, 2016

There’s also this:

Rams Todd Gurley: 47 yards

49ers fan who ran on field: 94 yars — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 13, 2016

