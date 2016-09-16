Armed, Elderly Man Killed By Sheriff’s Deputy In Saratoga Home Identified

SARATOGA (CBS SF) – A man fatally shot by a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy Monday in Saratoga has been identified as 86-year-old Eugene Craig, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The deputy who shot Craig, Sgt. Doug Ulrich, has served with the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, sheriff’s Lt. James Jensen said.

On Monday around 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence on Titus Avenue across the street from Christa McAuliffe Elementary School, Jensen said.

Arriving deputies attempted to contact a person, later identified as Craig, inside the home for about 50 minutes before they went around and entered the building through a back door, Jensen said.

Deputies found Craig, who was holding a loaded handgun, and told him to drop the weapon, according to Jensen.

The 86-year-old man allegedly brandished the firearm at deputies and Ulrich shot him, Jensen said.

Craig was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Jensen.

Ulrich has been placed on paid administrative leave as an investigation continues into the shooting, Jensen said.

