Cow Fart Regulation Passed Into California Law

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation that regulates emissions from dairy cows and landfills for the first time as California broadens its efforts to fight climate change beyond carbon-based greenhouse gases.
Brown’s move Monday targets a category of gases known as short-lived climate pollutants, which have an outsize effect on global warming despite their relatively short life in the atmosphere.
Environmentalists hope that tackling short-lived pollutants such as methane now would buy time to develop new and more affordable technology to reduce carbon emissions.
The legislation lays out steep reductions in a variety of pollutants, including methane. It’s tied to $90 million in funding for the dairy industry and garbage collectors.
Republicans say the regulations will hurt agricultural businesses, despite concessions made to dairy farmers.
One Comment
So now it’s cow farts that will bring about the end of the world. What is next exhaling breath being outlawed? Climate fanatics have found a cause and money spigot that will never quit.
Joke is on every taxpayer. California has just secured its position as the capital of the world of fruits and nuts. Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown has long ago expired just like the hippies and flower children.
Did you see the report on the meteorite heading our way??Maybe we could shoot a MOONBEAM at that one ….try to change it’s course..
Bovine flatulence has been known to leave detectable (from space) levels of methane in the atmosphere for decades. I first heard about it over 40 years ago. (The other major biological source is termites.)
As for landfills…collect it and use it to generate power. Not sure what they can do about cattle, though. Change what they’re fed, maybe?
California: full of the silliest politicians on God’s Green Earth!
> beyond carbon-based greenhouse gases.
Methane is mostly carbon. (And carbon dioxide is not.)
This is total and utter nonsense in disguise as something beneficial. Governor Brown and friends, have gotten very brave, since they’ve been able to get away with flooding the state with their dependent cash cow constituents, while running business and productive out. One would get the idea that the leftist politicians in California, are intentionally using their manufactured “crisis,” to consolidate leftist control of the state.
This is all nonsense. The facts are very simple:
CO2 is a “trace gas” in air, insignificant by definition. It absorbs 1/7th as much IR, heat energy, from sunlight as water vapor which has 188 times as many molecules capturing 1200 times as much heat making 99.8% of all “global warming.” CO2 does only 0.2% of it. For this we should destroy our economy?
There is no “greenhouse effect” in an atmosphere. A greenhouse has a solid, clear cover that traps heat. The atmosphere does not trap heat as gas molecules cannot form surfaces to work as greenhouses. Molecules must be in contact, as in liquids and solids to form surfaces.
The Medieval Warming from 800 AD to 1300 AD Micheal Mann erased for his “hockey stick” was several Fahrenheit degrees warmer than anything “global warmers” fear. It was 500 years of world peace and abundance, the longest in history.
Vostock Ice Core data analysis show CO2 increases follow temperature by 800 years 19 times in 450,000 years. Thus temperature change is cause and CO2 change is effect. This alone refutes the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis.
Methane is called “a greenhouse gas 20 to 500 times more potent than CO2,” by Heidi Cullen and Jim Hansen, but it is not per the energy absorption chart at the American Meteorological Society. It has an absorption profile very similar to nitrogen which is classified “transparent” to IR, heat waves and is only present to 18 ppm. “Green vegans” blame methane in cow flatulence for global warming in their war against eating meat.
Carbon combustion generates 80% of our energy. Control and taxing of carbon would give the elected ruling class more power and money than anything since the Magna Carta of 1215 AD.
Most scientists and science educators work for tax supported institutions. They are eager to help government raise more money for them and they love being seen as “saving the planet.”
Google “Two Minute Conservative” for clarity.
ADRIAN VANCE
http://www.facebook.com/twominuteconservative
in short, they need more money to sustain their overspending..imho
Butt Busters coming to your hometown, coming for YOU.
And just how is he going to prevent them from passing gas? Brown is a blithering idiot and those who elected him are also complete idiots.
Gov. Brown is outlawed bovine farts because he hates the competition.
Lifelong resident of California, I must say that while I am not surprised by Gov. Moonbeam’s actions, I am however disgusted and dismayed by them once, AGAIN!
He’s worried about cow farts when he’s got a freaking invasion happening on his watch, unbelievable.
He doesn’t consider it an invasion, remember – he’s a one-man welcoming committee.
GET THE FACTS STRAIGHT –its belches not farts! and Intensively reared cattle produces 40% less methane than grass-fed cattle.http://populationalert.org/GlobalWarming/Cows.htm
While we’re at it, humans produce a lot of CO2 from breathing. If only…….
There is more gas coming out of Sacramento, than there I all the cows in the U.S. If they could figure out how to get these same cows to vote Democratic, they would open the borders to them, give them free health care, free food, and free land. I am old enough to remember when people and businesses used to rush to move into the state instead of out.
Politicians not only will control the energy supply they will now control the food supply. . . . . the future is not bright
Wait a minute I have to release a short-lived climate pollutant, ahhhh, that’s better, and more than this law deserves.
This is A bad law as it will reduce the milk out put essential for good health in children, This will drive the dairy farmer out of the state, after the state make the regulation to control the gas emission from cows. The only real way to control this problem is for dairy farmers to leave the state of California. But do not fear the up coming ballot measure has a referendum to create the State of Jefferson, which the dairy farms on these lands would not be subject to this regulation of controlling Cow farts.
CO2 as world thermostat is a hoax, go ahead Gov Moonbeam, own it!
Can California and Governor Moon Beam get any stupider? I am sure they will.
Waste of my tax dollars, so frustrating.
What if they gave Ca. Cows Beano??? Oh Ca. what will you do next????
are they crazy out there in Calif or are they all on drugs god bless them
.
WE have sewer taxes So is that a Human Fart tax ? are there not more human farts in this world? Maybe we should have a Law that Prohibits Farting within a public place. . Or Farting in deaignated areas Only!! Equal Farting LAWS For All!! YEA lets not use the money to Fix our roads or Educate our kids LETS CONTROL FARTING COWS!!!! ( What about the Chickens Are they ok to fart as they please?? (OR DO CHICKENS FART??))
Liberals are fascinated with economic suicide. They deserve their own country. I nominate Venezuela. I hear it is on sale.
So, each politician in CA should stick his/her head in a cow’s ass to moniter the situation!
Sounds like Brown still has his head where the sun don’t shine. What an ass-hat.
I could barely write this for laughing and some of your replies are priceless, thank you all for the best laugh I’ve had in ages. Maybe the farmers should catch them in cans and start a new industry, the pet fart.
I was born raised and have lived all m life in California. Thought I would never want to leave the state. Perfect weather. Many wonderful places to visit. Multi cultural restaurants with fine foods. Not all folks here are on drugs any many are more conservative than we’re given credit for. Now, however, I can’t wait to leave this state. Sad to say this state like any other under Democrat rule is going down the toilet faster than anyone could ever undue.
Nothing is more destructive of respect for the government and the law of the land than passing laws which cannot be enforced.” Albert Einstein
California is becoming America’s butt-hole. Forget the cows, ban Politicians in California they are so full of Chit get rid of them and there will be a lot less gas floating around that might warm up the atmosphere. I’ve visited California, lived just north of it in Southern Oregon for about 10 years. I’ll make it a point NOT to go anywhere near California until common sense reigns supreme again.
Go Jerry Brown
can’t wait for him to go