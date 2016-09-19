SNAPSHOT POLL: President Trump's claim voter fraud cost him the popular vote?

Cow Fart Regulation Passed Into California Law

September 19, 2016 11:53 AM
Filed Under: California, Cow Fart, Law

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation that regulates emissions from dairy cows and landfills for the first time as California broadens its efforts to fight climate change beyond carbon-based greenhouse gases.

Brown’s move Monday targets a category of gases known as short-lived climate pollutants, which have an outsize effect on global warming despite their relatively short life in the atmosphere.

Environmentalists hope that tackling short-lived pollutants such as methane now would buy time to develop new and more affordable technology to reduce carbon emissions.

• ALSO READ: Gov. Brown Vetoes Ending ‘Tampon Tax,’ Sales Tax On Diapers

The legislation lays out steep reductions in a variety of pollutants, including methane. It’s tied to $90 million in funding for the dairy industry and garbage collectors.

Republicans say the regulations will hurt agricultural businesses, despite concessions made to dairy farmers.

© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Not Me! (@Budwick) says:
    September 19, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    So now it’s cow farts that will bring about the end of the world. What is next exhaling breath being outlawed? Climate fanatics have found a cause and money spigot that will never quit.

    Joke is on every taxpayer. California has just secured its position as the capital of the world of fruits and nuts. Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown has long ago expired just like the hippies and flower children.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Ole Fireman says:
      September 22, 2016 at 8:09 am

      Did you see the report on the meteorite heading our way??Maybe we could shoot a MOONBEAM at that one ….try to change it’s course..

      Reply | Report comment
  2. whheydt says:
    September 19, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Bovine flatulence has been known to leave detectable (from space) levels of methane in the atmosphere for decades. I first heard about it over 40 years ago. (The other major biological source is termites.)

    As for landfills…collect it and use it to generate power. Not sure what they can do about cattle, though. Change what they’re fed, maybe?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Doug Walker says:
    September 19, 2016 at 4:05 pm

    California: full of the silliest politicians on God’s Green Earth!

    Reply | Report comment
  4. PabloNH says:
    September 19, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    > beyond carbon-based greenhouse gases.

    Methane is mostly carbon. (And carbon dioxide is not.)

    Reply | Report comment
  5. RRangel says:
    September 19, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    This is total and utter nonsense in disguise as something beneficial. Governor Brown and friends, have gotten very brave, since they’ve been able to get away with flooding the state with their dependent cash cow constituents, while running business and productive out. One would get the idea that the leftist politicians in California, are intentionally using their manufactured “crisis,” to consolidate leftist control of the state.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Jeremy Cunningham Green says:
    September 20, 2016 at 12:40 am

    This is all nonsense. The facts are very simple:

    CO2 is a “trace gas” in air, insignificant by definition. It absorbs 1/7th as much IR, heat energy, from sunlight as water vapor which has 188 times as many molecules capturing 1200 times as much heat making 99.8% of all “global warming.” CO2 does only 0.2% of it. For this we should destroy our economy?

    There is no “greenhouse effect” in an atmosphere. A greenhouse has a solid, clear cover that traps heat. The atmosphere does not trap heat as gas molecules cannot form surfaces to work as greenhouses. Molecules must be in contact, as in liquids and solids to form surfaces.

    The Medieval Warming from 800 AD to 1300 AD Micheal Mann erased for his “hockey stick” was several Fahrenheit degrees warmer than anything “global warmers” fear. It was 500 years of world peace and abundance, the longest in history.

    Vostock Ice Core data analysis show CO2 increases follow temperature by 800 years 19 times in 450,000 years. Thus temperature change is cause and CO2 change is effect. This alone refutes the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis.

    Methane is called “a greenhouse gas 20 to 500 times more potent than CO2,” by Heidi Cullen and Jim Hansen, but it is not per the energy absorption chart at the American Meteorological Society. It has an absorption profile very similar to nitrogen which is classified “transparent” to IR, heat waves and is only present to 18 ppm. “Green vegans” blame methane in cow flatulence for global warming in their war against eating meat.

    Carbon combustion generates 80% of our energy. Control and taxing of carbon would give the elected ruling class more power and money than anything since the Magna Carta of 1215 AD.

    Most scientists and science educators work for tax supported institutions. They are eager to help government raise more money for them and they love being seen as “saving the planet.”

    Google “Two Minute Conservative” for clarity.

    ADRIAN VANCE

    http://www.facebook.com/twominuteconservative

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Jojo N Juliette Gemora says:
    September 20, 2016 at 2:04 am

    in short, they need more money to sustain their overspending..imho

    Reply | Report comment
  8. phaenius says:
    September 20, 2016 at 6:16 am

    Butt Busters coming to your hometown, coming for YOU.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. None'oyour business says:
    September 20, 2016 at 6:42 am

    And just how is he going to prevent them from passing gas? Brown is a blithering idiot and those who elected him are also complete idiots.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. John Lobenstein says:
    September 20, 2016 at 7:37 am

    Gov. Brown is outlawed bovine farts because he hates the competition.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Claire Robbins Thomas says:
    September 20, 2016 at 8:19 am

    Lifelong resident of California, I must say that while I am not surprised by Gov. Moonbeam’s actions, I am however disgusted and dismayed by them once, AGAIN!
    He’s worried about cow farts when he’s got a freaking invasion happening on his watch, unbelievable.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Arachne says:
      September 20, 2016 at 11:11 am

      He doesn’t consider it an invasion, remember – he’s a one-man welcoming committee.

      Reply | Report comment
  12. Al says:
    September 20, 2016 at 8:40 am

    GET THE FACTS STRAIGHT –its belches not farts! and Intensively reared cattle produces 40% less methane than grass-fed cattle.http://populationalert.org/GlobalWarming/Cows.htm

    Reply | Report comment
  13. George says:
    September 20, 2016 at 11:27 am

    While we’re at it, humans produce a lot of CO2 from breathing. If only…….

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Pete Kelley says:
    September 20, 2016 at 11:34 am

    There is more gas coming out of Sacramento, than there I all the cows in the U.S. If they could figure out how to get these same cows to vote Democratic, they would open the borders to them, give them free health care, free food, and free land. I am old enough to remember when people and businesses used to rush to move into the state instead of out.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. T Morano says:
    September 20, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    Politicians not only will control the energy supply they will now control the food supply. . . . . the future is not bright

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Mogar says:
    September 21, 2016 at 1:23 am

    Wait a minute I have to release a short-lived climate pollutant, ahhhh, that’s better, and more than this law deserves.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. David J. Ingraham says:
    September 21, 2016 at 2:13 am

    This is A bad law as it will reduce the milk out put essential for good health in children, This will drive the dairy farmer out of the state, after the state make the regulation to control the gas emission from cows. The only real way to control this problem is for dairy farmers to leave the state of California. But do not fear the up coming ballot measure has a referendum to create the State of Jefferson, which the dairy farms on these lands would not be subject to this regulation of controlling Cow farts.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Russell Johnson says:
    September 21, 2016 at 4:44 am

    CO2 as world thermostat is a hoax, go ahead Gov Moonbeam, own it!

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Justanaveragejoe says:
    September 21, 2016 at 5:07 am

    Can California and Governor Moon Beam get any stupider? I am sure they will.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Lisa O'Leary says:
    September 21, 2016 at 6:52 am

    Waste of my tax dollars, so frustrating.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Pam G says:
    September 21, 2016 at 6:55 am

    What if they gave Ca. Cows Beano??? Oh Ca. what will you do next????

    Reply | Report comment
  22. angie leonetti says:
    September 21, 2016 at 7:43 am

    are they crazy out there in Calif or are they all on drugs god bless them
    .

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Lana Lane says:
    September 21, 2016 at 7:52 am

    WE have sewer taxes So is that a Human Fart tax ? are there not more human farts in this world? Maybe we should have a Law that Prohibits Farting within a public place. . Or Farting in deaignated areas Only!! Equal Farting LAWS For All!! YEA lets not use the money to Fix our roads or Educate our kids LETS CONTROL FARTING COWS!!!! ( What about the Chickens Are they ok to fart as they please?? (OR DO CHICKENS FART??))

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Gen. Patton says:
    September 21, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Liberals are fascinated with economic suicide. They deserve their own country. I nominate Venezuela. I hear it is on sale.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Steve Knight says:
    September 21, 2016 at 10:18 am

    So, each politician in CA should stick his/her head in a cow’s ass to moniter the situation!

    Reply | Report comment
  26. CATRYNA says:
    September 22, 2016 at 6:03 am

    Sounds like Brown still has his head where the sun don’t shine. What an ass-hat.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Susette Jones says:
    September 22, 2016 at 6:32 am

    I could barely write this for laughing and some of your replies are priceless, thank you all for the best laugh I’ve had in ages. Maybe the farmers should catch them in cans and start a new industry, the pet fart.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Leela says:
    September 22, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    I was born raised and have lived all m life in California. Thought I would never want to leave the state. Perfect weather. Many wonderful places to visit. Multi cultural restaurants with fine foods. Not all folks here are on drugs any many are more conservative than we’re given credit for. Now, however, I can’t wait to leave this state. Sad to say this state like any other under Democrat rule is going down the toilet faster than anyone could ever undue.

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Elizabeth Brinkley says:
    September 22, 2016 at 10:51 pm

    Nothing is more destructive of respect for the government and the law of the land than passing laws which cannot be enforced.” Albert Einstein

    Reply | Report comment
  30. wisill says:
    September 23, 2016 at 4:22 am

    California is becoming America’s butt-hole. Forget the cows, ban Politicians in California they are so full of Chit get rid of them and there will be a lot less gas floating around that might warm up the atmosphere. I’ve visited California, lived just north of it in Southern Oregon for about 10 years. I’ll make it a point NOT to go anywhere near California until common sense reigns supreme again.

    Reply | Report comment
  31. John Dann says:
    October 7, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    Go Jerry Brown

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Madelyn says:
      October 22, 2016 at 8:44 am

      can’t wait for him to go

      Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia