San Jose Man Pleads Guilty To Killing And Injuring Cats

October 4, 2016 2:26 PM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old South Bay man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing and injuring more than 20 cats that he stole from the streets of a quiet residential San Jose neighborhood.

Robert Farmer was charged with 21 counts of felony animal cruelty for abducted the cats from his Cambrian Park neighborhood. He faces more than 16 years in prison.

His next court date for receipt of reports will be on December 8.

“As this sad case comes to a close, our thoughts are with the families who lost their beloved pets,”prosecutor Alexandra Ellis said. “We intend to hold Mr. Farmer accountable for his perverse and violent acts.”

Farmer was arrested on October 8, 2015, as he slept in his car. San Jose police found an unidentified orange tabby dead in the car, along with some cat collars.

Investigation believe he may have killed up to 16 cats. Only four bodies were found.

  1. Mary Seaver says:
    October 5, 2016 at 10:14 am

    Hope his jailmates love cats…

  2. Tierra Chapman says:
    October 5, 2016 at 11:05 am

    This pervert (and the minions of cat-hating sick twists just like him) is reason #101 why an INDOOR CAT IS A SAFE CAT.

  3. Jackie Phillips says:
    October 5, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    Sounds like a deal was made in exchange for a trial.

  4. FRANK ERCOLE says:
    October 6, 2016 at 5:02 am

    Hopefully he gets what he deserves in prison. Torture him

  5. Rich Dandolo says:
    October 6, 2016 at 7:05 am

    May he have a very, very long and painful stay in Federal Prison!

